In Ryazan Oblast, including Ryazan, there are 0.79%, 1842 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in Russia. Of these 7 deaths, 239 recovered, according to the latest data, 1596 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill



In Russia 232,243 cases of infection, died 2116, recovered 43,512

How many cases coronavirus in Ryazan and Ryazan Oblast The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Ryazan Oblast, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.4 times in Ryazan Oblast ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other regions of Russia 4 people per 1000 infected.

In other regions of Russia, 9 people on average die in Ryazan Oblast

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Ryazan Oblast from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Ryazan Oblast by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 1842 +98+6% 7 +2+40% 239 +15+7% ▲ 1596+81 May 11, 2020 1744 +96+6% 5 224 +9+4% ▲ 1515+87 May 10, 2020 1648 +88+6% 5 215 +17+9% ▲ 1428+71 May 9, 2020 1560 +85+6% 5 198 +45+29% ▲ 1357+40 May 8, 2020 1475 +79+6% 5 153 +47+44% ▲ 1317+32 May 7, 2020 1396 +86+7% 5 106 +17+19% ▲ 1285+69 May 6, 2020 1310 +84+7% 5 89 ▲ 1216+84 May 5, 2020 1226 +89+8% 5 89 +1+1% ▲ 1132+88 May 4, 2020 1137 +61+6% 5 88 +2+2% ▲ 1044+59 May 3, 2020 1076 +55+5% 5 86 +22+34% ▲ 985+33 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

