Mortality 6.53% about 65 people per 1000 infected

In San Marino there are 0.01%, 628 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2 people were in serious or critical condition, 41 deaths, 130 recovered, according to the latest data, 457 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

in 1.03 times in San Marino ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 65 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in San Marino

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in San Marino from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in San Marino by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 628 41 130 — 457 2985 May 11, 2020 628 41 130 +4+3% ▼ 457-4 2985+29 May 9, 2020 628 +5+1% 41 126 +12+11% ▼ 461-7 2956+96 May 8, 2020 623 +1+0.16% 41 114 +8+8% ▼ 468-7 2860+83 May 7, 2020 622 +14+2% 41 106 +9+9% ▲ 475+5 2777+117 May 6, 2020 608 +19+3% 41 97 +5+5% ▲ 470+14 2660+122 May 5, 2020 589 +7+1% 41 92 +6+7% ▲ 456+1 2538+81 May 3, 2020 582 +2+0.34% 41 86 +3+4% ▼ 455-1 2451+54 May 2, 2020 580 41 83 +1+1% ▼ 456-1 2397+11 May 1, 2020 580 +11+2% 41 82 +4+5% ▲ 457+7 2386+81 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

