Cases 1886

Deaths 19

Recovered 715

Critical 6

Active cases 1152

Tests 18,969

Mortality 1.01% about 10 people per 1000 infected

In Senegal there are 0.04%, 1886 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 6 people were in serious or critical condition, 19 deaths, 715 recovered, according to the latest data, 1152 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Senegal The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Senegal, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 6.7 times in Senegal ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 10 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Senegal

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Senegal from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Senegal by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1886 19 715 — 1152 18,969 May 11, 2020 1886 +177+10% 19 715 +65+10% ▲ 1152+112 18,969 May 10, 2020 1709 +75+5% 19 +2+12% 650 +7+1% ▲ 1040+66 18,969 May 9, 2020 1634 +83+5% 17 +4+31% 643 +32+5% ▲ 974+47 18,969 May 8, 2020 1551 +59+4% 13 611 +49+9% ▲ 927+10 18,969 May 7, 2020 1492 +59+4% 13 +1+8% 562 +69+14% ▼ 917-11 18,969 May 6, 2020 1433 +104+8% 12 +1+9% 493 +23+5% ▲ 928+80 18,969+1182 May 5, 2020 1329 +58+5% 11 +1+10% 470 +55+13% ▲ 848+2 17,787 May 4, 2020 1271 +89+8% 10 +1+11% 415 +43+12% ▲ 846+45 17,787+17321 May 3, 2020 1182 +67+6% 9 372 +4+1% ▲ 801+63 466 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Senegal by days