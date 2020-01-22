Cases 1,520,174 +1733

Deaths 91,369 +122

Recovered 329,236 +36

Critical 17,655 +19

Active cases 1,099,569 +1575

Mortality 6.01% about 60 people per 1000 infected

In North America there are 35.61%, 1,520,174 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 17,655 people were in serious or critical condition, 91,369 deaths, 329,236 recovered, according to the latest data, 1,099,569 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in North America The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in North America, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in North America from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in North America by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 1,520,174 +1733+0.11% 91,369 +122+0.13% 329,236 +36+0.01% ▲ 1,099,569+1575 May 11, 2020 1,518,441 +21676+1% 91,247 +1260+1% 329,200 +8477+3% ▲ 1,097,994+11939 May 10, 2020 1,496,765 +24384+2% 89,987 +1136+1% 320,723 +24527+8% ▼ 1,086,055-1279 May 9, 2020 1,472,381 +29631+2% 88,851 +1761+2% 296,196 +18322+7% ▲ 1,087,334+9548 May 8, 2020 1,442,750 +33432+2% 87,090 +2129+3% 277,874 +8154+3% ▲ 1,077,786+23149 May 7, 2020 1,409,318 +33417+2% 84,961 +2534+3% 269,720 +6295+2% ▲ 1,054,637+24588 May 6, 2020 1,375,901 +28699+2% 82,427 +2981+4% 263,425 +14679+6% ▲ 1,030,049+11039 May 5, 2020 1,347,202 +28165+2% 79,446 +2672+3% 248,746 +16435+7% ▲ 1,019,010+9058 May 4, 2020 1,319,037 +27956+2% 76,774 +1620+2% 232,311 +11161+5% ▲ 1,009,952+15175 May 3, 2020 1,291,081 +32479+3% 75,154 +1374+2% 221,150 +7366+3% ▲ 994,777+23739 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in North America by days