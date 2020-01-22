Cases 30,344

Deaths 1845

Recovered 26,800

Critical 89

Active cases 1699

Tests 312,813

Mortality 6.08% about 61 people per 1000 infected

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Switzerland The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Switzerland, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.11 times in Switzerland ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 61 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Switzerland

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Switzerland from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Switzerland by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 30,344 1845 26,800 — 1699 312,813 May 11, 2020 30,344 +39+0.13% 1845 +12+1% 26,800 +200+1% ▼ 1699-173 312,813+3218 May 10, 2020 30,305 +54+0.18% 1833 +3+0.16% 26,600 +200+1% ▼ 1872-149 309,595+3372 May 9, 2020 30,251 +44+0.15% 1830 +7+0.38% 26,400 +300+1% ▼ 2021-263 306,223+4548 May 8, 2020 30,207 +81+0.27% 1823 +13+1% 26,100 +200+1% ▼ 2284-132 301,675+11310 May 7, 2020 30,126 +66+0.22% 1810 +5+0.28% 25,900 +200+1% ▼ 2416-139 290,365 May 6, 2020 30,060 +51+0.17% 1805 +10+1% 25,700 +300+1% ▼ 2555-259 290,365+3962 May 5, 2020 30,009 +28+0.09% 1795 +11+1% 25,400 +200+1% ▼ 2814-183 286,403+3653 May 4, 2020 29,981 +76+0.25% 1784 +22+1% 25,200 +700+3% ▼ 2997-646 282,750+2530 May 3, 2020 29,905 +88+0.3% 1762 24,500 +300+1% ▼ 3643-212 280,220+4220 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Switzerland by days