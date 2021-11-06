Coronavirus 🦠 in Tonga

Coronavirus in Tonga today – latest statistics and news of in Tonga

Cases 1
Deaths 0
Recovered 0
Active cases 1
* according to 07.11.2021 06:02
In Tonga there are 0%, 1 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these nobody died, according to the latest data, 1 people are ill

According to November 7, 2021, a total of 250,274,640 people were infected in the world, 226,561,907 recovered, 5,060,234 died, 18,652,499 people are now ill

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Tonga from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

  1. AstraZeneca

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 2.02%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many cases coronavirus in Tonga

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Tonga, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Statistics in the table on infected in Tonga by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeaths
Nov 7, 202110
Nov 6, 202110

* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

Tonga and other countries in compared to November 7, 2021

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

🇹🇴