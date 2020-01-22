  1. Coronavirus 🦠 in Vietnam

Coronavirus in Vietnam today – latest statistics and news of in Vietnam

  • Cases 288
  • Deaths 0
  • Recovered 249
  • Critical 2
  • Active cases 39
  • Tests 261,004
  • Mortality 0%about 0 people per 1000 infected
* according to 12.05.2020 11:10

In Vietnam there are 0.01%, 288 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2 people were in serious or critical condition, nobody died, 249 recovered, according to the latest data, 39 people are ill

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Vietnam

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Vietnam, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Vietnam from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Vietnam by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsRecoveredActive casesTests
May 12, 2020288024939261,004
May 11, 20202880249+8+3%39-8261,004
May 8, 20202880241+8+3%47-8261,004
May 7, 2020288+17+6%0233+1+0.43%55+16261,004
May 5, 20202710232+13+6%39-13261,004
May 3, 2020271+1+0.37%021952+1261,004
Apr 30, 20202700219-351+3261,004+48039
Apr 29, 20202700222-348+3212,965
Apr 25, 20202700225+5+2%45-5206,253
Apr 24, 2020270+2+1%0220-450+6206,253
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Vietnam by days

Vietnam and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020

How many infected in neighboring countries

Cambodia
122 120 0
China
82901 78120 4633
Laos
19 13 0

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

