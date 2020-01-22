Cases 15,847

Deaths 633

Recovered 8293

Critical 267 -20

Active cases 6921

Tests 218,204 +3948

Mortality 3.99% about 40 people per 1000 infected

In Japan there are 0.37%, 15,847 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 267 people were in serious or critical condition, 633 deaths, 8293 recovered, according to the latest data, 6921 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Japan The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Japan, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.69 times in Japan ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 40 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Japan

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Japan from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Japan by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 15,847 633 8293 — 6921 218,204+3948 May 11, 2020 15,847 +70+0.44% 633 +9+1% 8293 +166+2% ▼ 6921-105 218,204+3948 May 10, 2020 15,777 +114+1% 624 +17+3% 8127 +2221+38% ▼ 7026-2124 214,256+2259 May 9, 2020 15,663 +88+1% 607 +17+3% 5906 +760+15% ▼ 9150-689 211,997+9984 May 8, 2020 15,575 +98+1% 590 +13+2% 5146 +228+5% ▼ 9839-143 202,013+11983 May 7, 2020 15,477 +224+1% 577 +21+4% 4918 +422+9% ▼ 9982-219 190,030+3687 May 5, 2020 15,253 +175+1% 556 +20+4% 4496 +340+8% ▼ 10,201-185 186,343+1757 May 4, 2020 15,078 +201+1% 536 +49+10% 4156 +175+4% ▼ 10,386-23 184,586+1335 May 3, 2020 14,877 +306+2% 487 +13+3% 3981 +776+24% ▼ 10,409-483 183,251+1724 May 2, 2020 14,571 +266+2% 474 +19+4% 3205 +230+8% ▲ 10,892+17 181,527+7377 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Japan by days