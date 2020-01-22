Cases 10,652

Deaths 206

Recovered 4357

Critical 77

Active cases 6089

Tests 356,067

Mortality 1.93% about 19 people per 1000 infected

In South Africa there are 0.25%, 10,652 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 77 people were in serious or critical condition, 206 deaths, 4357 recovered, according to the latest data, 6089 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in South Africa The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in South Africa, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 3.5 times in South Africa ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 19 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in South Africa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in South Africa from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in South Africa by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 10,652 206 4357 — 6089 356,067 May 11, 2020 10,652 +637+6% 206 +12+6% 4357 +184+4% ▲ 6089+441 356,067+14731 May 10, 2020 10,015 +595+6% 194 +8+4% 4173 +190+5% ▲ 5648+397 341,336+17257 May 9, 2020 9420 +525+6% 186 +8+4% 3983 +830+26% ▼ 5251-313 324,079+16327 May 8, 2020 8895 +663+8% 178 +17+11% 3153 ▲ 5564+646 307,752+15599 May 7, 2020 8232 +424+5% 161 +8+5% 3153 ▲ 4918+416 292,153+12774 May 6, 2020 7808 +236+3% 153 +5+3% 3153 +407+15% ▼ 4502-176 279,379+11315 May 5, 2020 7572 +352+5% 148 +10+7% 2746 ▲ 4678+342 268,064+10523 May 4, 2020 7220 +437+6% 138 +7+5% 2746 +197+8% ▲ 4336+233 257,541+11794 May 3, 2020 6783 +447+7% 131 +8+7% 2549 ▲ 4103+439 245,747+15061 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in South Africa by days