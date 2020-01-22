Cases 320,843 +726

Deaths 17,048 +32

Recovered 112,867 +26

Critical 10,155

Active cases 190,928 +668

Mortality 5.31% about 53 people per 1000 infected

In South America there are 7.52%, 320,843 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 10,155 people were in serious or critical condition, 17,048 deaths, 112,867 recovered, according to the latest data, 190,928 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in South America The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in South America, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in South America from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in South America by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 320,843 +726+0.23% 17,048 +32+0.19% 112,867 +26+0.02% ▲ 190,928+668 May 11, 2020 320,117 +10047+3% 17,016 +632+4% 112,841 +4216+4% ▲ 190,260+5199 May 10, 2020 310,070 +12116+4% 16,384 +992+6% 108,625 +5026+5% ▲ 185,061+6098 May 9, 2020 297,954 +15779+6% 15,392 +815+6% 103,599 +4378+4% ▲ 178,963+10586 May 8, 2020 282,175 +14583+5% 14,577 +994+7% 99,221 +5301+6% ▲ 168,377+8288 May 7, 2020 267,592 +15981+6% 13,583 +758+6% 93,920 +5578+6% ▲ 160,089+9645 May 6, 2020 251,611 +14786+6% 12,825 +844+7% 88,342 +5996+7% ▲ 150,444+7946 May 5, 2020 236,825 +12551+6% 11,981 +713+6% 82,346 +3961+5% ▲ 142,498+7877 May 4, 2020 224,274 +12462+6% 11,268 +428+4% 78,385 +4417+6% ▲ 134,621+7617 May 3, 2020 211,812 +12062+6% 10,840 +597+6% 73,968 +4929+7% ▲ 127,004+6536 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in South America by days