Really enjoyable and enlightening tour of Marbella old town. our your guide Lana was very knowledgeable regarding the history and was very sociable company. Our favourite part by far was the stop at Urban Gourmet and sampling their delicious cheeses and cured meats, not to mention the local wines. our final stop at the authentic tavern provides delicious samples of traditional tapas dishes and a very entertaining gentleman who served us food, drink and humour.