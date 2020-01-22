Cases 5891

Deaths 507

Recovered 2841

Critical 22

Active cases 2543

Tests 6500

Mortality 8.61% about 86 people per 1000 infected

In Algeria there are 5891 confirmed coronavirus cases. Of these 22 people were in serious or critical condition, 507 deaths, 2841 recovered, according to the latest data, 2543 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Algeria The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Algeria, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Algeria from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Algeria by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 5891 507 2841 — 2543 6500 May 11, 2020 5891 +168+3% 507 +5+1% 2841 +163+6% — 2543 6500 May 10, 2020 5723 +165+3% 502 +8+2% 2678 +132+5% ▲ 2543+25 6500 May 9, 2020 5558 +189+4% 494 +6+1% 2546 +79+3% ▲ 2518+104 6500 May 8, 2020 5369 +187+4% 488 +5+1% 2467 +144+6% ▲ 2414+38 6500 May 7, 2020 5182 +185+4% 483 +7+1% 2323 +126+6% ▲ 2376+52 6500 May 6, 2020 4997 +159+3% 476 +6+1% 2197 +130+6% ▲ 2324+23 6500 May 5, 2020 4838 +190+4% 470 +5+1% 2067 +69+3% ▲ 2301+116 6500 May 4, 2020 4648 +174+4% 465 +2+0.43% 1998 +62+3% ▲ 2185+110 6500 May 3, 2020 4474 +179+4% 463 +4+1% 1936 +64+3% ▲ 2075+111 6500 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Algeria by days