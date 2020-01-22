Cases 6281

Deaths 188

Recovered 2811

Critical 1

Active cases 3282

Tests 68,980

Mortality 2.99% about 30 people per 1000 infected

In Morocco there are 0.15%, 6281 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1 people were in serious or critical condition, 188 deaths, 2811 recovered, according to the latest data, 3282 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Morocco The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Morocco, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.3 times in Morocco ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 30 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Morocco

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Morocco from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Morocco by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 6281 188 2811 — 3282 68,980 May 11, 2020 6281 +218+4% 188 2811 +257+10% ▼ 3282-39 68,980+3056 May 10, 2020 6063 +153+3% 188 +2+1% 2554 +93+4% ▲ 3321+58 65,924+2865 May 9, 2020 5910 +199+3% 186 2461 +137+6% ▲ 3263+62 63,059+3188 May 8, 2020 5711 +163+3% 186 +3+2% 2324 +145+7% ▲ 3201+15 59,871+3379 May 7, 2020 5548 +140+3% 183 2179 +162+8% ▼ 3186-22 56,492+3534 May 6, 2020 5408 +189+4% 183 +2+1% 2017 +179+10% ▲ 3208+8 52,958+3388 May 5, 2020 5219 +166+3% 181 +2+1% 1838 +185+11% ▼ 3200-21 49,570+4268 May 4, 2020 5053 +150+3% 179 +5+3% 1653 +215+15% ▼ 3221-70 45,302+3190 May 3, 2020 4903 +174+4% 174 +1+1% 1438 +182+14% ▼ 3291-9 42,112+2745 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Morocco by days

Morocco and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020