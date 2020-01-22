Cases 755

Deaths 48

Recovered 550

Critical 14

Active cases 157

Tests 1673

Mortality 6.36% about 64 people per 1000 infected

In Andorra there are 0.02%, 755 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 14 people were in serious or critical condition, 48 deaths, 550 recovered, according to the latest data, 157 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Andorra The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Andorra, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.06 times in Andorra ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 64 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Andorra

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Andorra from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Andorra by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 755 48 550 — 157 1673 May 10, 2020 755 +1+0.13% 48 550 +5+1% ▼ 157-4 1673 May 9, 2020 754 +2+0.27% 48 +1+2% 545 +8+1% ▼ 161-7 1673 May 8, 2020 752 47 537 +11+2% ▼ 168-11 1673 May 7, 2020 752 +1+0.13% 47 +1+2% 526 +5+1% ▼ 179-5 1673 May 6, 2020 751 46 521 +7+1% ▼ 184-7 1673 May 5, 2020 751 +1+0.13% 46 +1+2% 514 +15+3% ▼ 191-15 1673 May 4, 2020 750 +2+0.27% 45 499 +6+1% ▼ 206-4 1673 May 3, 2020 748 +1+0.13% 45 +1+2% 493 +21+4% ▼ 210-21 1673 May 2, 2020 747 +2+0.27% 44 +1+2% 472 +4+1% ▼ 231-3 1673 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Andorra by days