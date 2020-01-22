Cases 268,143

Deaths 26,744

Recovered 177,846

Critical 1650

Active cases 63,553

Tests 2,467,761

Mortality 9.97% about 100 people per 1000 infected

In Spain there are 6.3%, 268,143 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1650 people were in serious or critical condition, 26,744 deaths, 177,846 recovered, according to the latest data, 63,553 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Spain The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Spain, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.53 times in Spain ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 100 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 65 people on average die in Spain

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Spain from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Spain by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 268,143 26,744 177,846 — 63,553 2,467,761 May 11, 2020 268,143 +3480+1% 26,744 +123+0.46% 177,846 +1407+1% ▲ 63,553+1950 2,467,761 May 10, 2020 264,663 +1880+1% 26,621 +143+1% 176,439 +3282+2% ▼ 61,603-1545 2,467,761 May 9, 2020 262,783 +2666+1% 26,478 +179+1% 173,157 +4749+3% ▼ 63,148-2262 2,467,761+535306 May 8, 2020 260,117 +3262+1% 26,299 +229+1% 168,408 +4489+3% ▼ 65,410-1456 1,932,455 May 7, 2020 256,855 +3173+1% 26,070 +213+1% 163,919 +4560+3% ▼ 66,866-1600 1,932,455 May 6, 2020 253,682 +3121+1% 25,857 +244+1% 159,359 +4641+3% ▼ 68,466-1764 1,932,455 May 5, 2020 250,561 +2260+1% 25,613 +185+1% 154,718 +3085+2% ▼ 70,230-1010 1,932,455 May 4, 2020 248,301 +1179+0.48% 25,428 +164+1% 151,633 +3075+2% ▼ 71,240-2060 1,932,455+299389 May 3, 2020 247,122 +1555+1% 25,264 +164+1% 148,558 +2325+2% ▼ 73,300-934 1,932,455+403622 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Spain by days