In Bosnia and Herzegovina there are 0.05%, 2141 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 4 people were in serious or critical condition, 113 deaths, 1114 recovered, according to the latest data, 914 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Bosnia and Herzegovina, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.28 times in Bosnia and Herzegovina ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 53 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Bosnia and Herzegovina

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Bosnia and Herzegovina from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Bosnia and Herzegovina by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 2141 113 1114 — 914 42,318 May 11, 2020 2141 +24+1% 113 +6+6% 1114 +8+1% ▲ 914+10 42,318+1036 May 10, 2020 2117 +27+1% 107 +5+5% 1106 +47+4% ▼ 904-25 41,282+1293 May 9, 2020 2090 +20+1% 102 +4+4% 1059 +99+10% ▼ 929-83 39,989+1802 May 8, 2020 2070 +43+2% 98 +8+9% 960 +6+1% ▲ 1012+29 38,187 May 7, 2020 2027 +40+2% 90 +4+5% 954 +26+3% ▲ 983+10 38,187+1695 May 6, 2020 1987 +41+2% 86 +7+9% 928 +17+2% ▲ 973+17 36,492+1196 May 5, 2020 1946 +20+1% 79 +1+1% 911 +56+7% ▼ 956-37 35,296+918 May 4, 2020 1926 +69+4% 78 +1+1% 855 +30+4% ▲ 993+38 34,378+450 May 3, 2020 1857 +18+1% 77 +5+7% 825 +46+6% ▼ 955-33 33,928+1145 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Bosnia and Herzegovina by days