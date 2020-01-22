Cases 10,176

Deaths 218

Recovered 3290

Critical 29

Active cases 6668

Tests 145,604

Mortality 2.14% about 21 people per 1000 infected

In Serbia there are 0.24%, 10,176 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 29 people were in serious or critical condition, 218 deaths, 3290 recovered, according to the latest data, 6668 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Serbia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Serbia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 3.2 times in Serbia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 21 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Serbia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Serbia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Serbia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 10,176 218 3290 — 6668 145,604 May 11, 2020 10,176 +62+1% 218 +3+1% 3290 +284+9% ▼ 6668-225 145,604+5012 May 10, 2020 10,114 +82+1% 215 +2+1% 3006 +274+10% ▼ 6893-194 140,592+6059 May 9, 2020 10,032 +89+1% 213 +4+2% 2732 +279+11% ▼ 7087-194 134,533+5728 May 8, 2020 9943 +95+1% 209 +3+1% 2453 +293+14% ▼ 7281-201 128,805+5810 May 7, 2020 9848 +57+1% 206 +3+1% 2160 +189+10% ▼ 7482-135 122,995+5521 May 6, 2020 9791 +114+1% 203 +3+2% 1971 +248+14% ▼ 7617-137 117,474+6196 May 5, 2020 9677 +120+1% 200 +3+2% 1723 +149+9% ▼ 7754-32 111,278+4817 May 4, 2020 9557 +93+1% 197 +4+2% 1574 +23+1% ▲ 7786+66 106,461+4550 May 3, 2020 9464 +102+1% 193 +4+2% 1551 +125+9% ▼ 7720-27 101,911+5274 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Serbia by days