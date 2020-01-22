Cases 250

In Ethiopia there are 250 coronavirus cases. Of these 1 people were in serious or critical condition, 5 deaths, 105 recovered, 140 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Ethiopia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Ethiopia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Mortality in Ethiopia is lower than in other countries: 20 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die per 1000 infected.

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Ethiopia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Ethiopia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 250 5 105 — 140 36,624 May 11, 2020 250 +11+5% 5 105 +6+6% ▲ 140+5 36,624+1764 May 10, 2020 239 +29+14% 5 99 +2+2% ▲ 135+27 34,860+2171 May 9, 2020 210 +16+8% 5 +1+25% 97 +2+2% ▲ 108+13 32,689+2383 May 8, 2020 194 +3+2% 4 95 +2+2% ▲ 95+1 30,306+1861 May 7, 2020 191 +29+18% 4 93 ▲ 94+29 28,445+1928 May 6, 2020 162 +17+12% 4 93 +2+2% ▲ 65+15 26,517+1382 May 5, 2020 145 +5+4% 4 +1+33% 91 +16+21% ▼ 50-12 25,135+1047 May 4, 2020 140 +5+4% 3 75 ▲ 62+5 24,088+1758 May 3, 2020 135 +2+2% 3 75 +6+9% ▼ 57-4 22,330+1560 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Ethiopia by days