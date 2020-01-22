Cases 1089

Deaths 52

Recovered 121

Critical 2

Active cases 916

Mortality 4.78% about 48 people per 1000 infected

In Somalia there are 0.03%, 1089 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 2 people were in serious or critical condition, 52 deaths, 121 recovered, according to the latest data, 916 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Somalia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Somalia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.41 times in Somalia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 48 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Somalia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Somalia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Somalia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 1089 52 121 — 916 May 11, 2020 1089 +35+3% 52 +1+2% 121 +3+3% ▲ 916+31 May 10, 2020 1054 +57+6% 51 +3+6% 118 +8+7% ▲ 885+46 May 9, 2020 997 +69+7% 48 +4+9% 110 +4+4% ▲ 839+61 May 7, 2020 928 +55+6% 44 +5+13% 106 +19+22% ▲ 778+31 May 6, 2020 873 +38+5% 39 +1+3% 87 +12+16% ▲ 747+25 May 5, 2020 835 +79+10% 38 +3+9% 75 +14+23% ▲ 722+62 May 4, 2020 756 +34+5% 35 +3+9% 61 +17+39% ▲ 660+14 May 3, 2020 722 +51+8% 32 +1+3% 44 +10+29% ▲ 646+40 May 2, 2020 671 +70+12% 31 +3+11% 34 +3+10% ▲ 606+64 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Somalia by days