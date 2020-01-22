Cases 9746

In Egypt there are 0.23%, 9746 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 41 people were in serious or critical condition, 533 deaths, 2172 recovered, according to the latest data, 7041 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Egypt The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Egypt, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.23 times in Egypt ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 55 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Egypt

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Egypt from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Egypt by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 9746 533 2172 — 7041 90,000 May 11, 2020 9746 +346+4% 533 +8+2% 2172 +97+5% ▲ 7041+241 90,000 May 10, 2020 9400 +436+5% 525 +11+2% 2075 +73+4% ▲ 6800+352 90,000 May 9, 2020 8964 +488+6% 514 +11+2% 2002 +57+3% ▲ 6448+420 90,000 May 8, 2020 8476 +495+6% 503 +21+4% 1945 +58+3% ▲ 6028+416 90,000 May 7, 2020 7981 +393+5% 482 +13+3% 1887 +72+4% ▲ 5612+308 90,000 May 6, 2020 7588 +387+5% 469 +17+4% 1815 +85+5% ▲ 5304+285 90,000 May 5, 2020 7201 +388+6% 452 +16+4% 1730 +98+6% ▲ 5019+274 90,000 May 4, 2020 6813 +348+5% 436 +7+2% 1632 +70+4% ▲ 4745+271 90,000 May 3, 2020 6465 +272+4% 429 +14+3% 1562 +40+3% ▲ 4474+218 90,000 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

