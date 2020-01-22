Cases 16,506

Deaths 258

Recovered 11,843

Critical 66 +8

Active cases 4405

Tests 466,552

Mortality 1.56% about 16 people per 1000 infected

In Israel there are 0.39%, 16,506 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 66 people were in serious or critical condition, 258 deaths, 11,843 recovered, according to the latest data, 4405 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Israel The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Israel, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 4.3 times in Israel ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 16 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Israel

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Israel from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Israel by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 16,506 258 11,843 — 4405 466,552 May 11, 2020 16,506 +29+0.18% 258 +6+2% 11,843 +413+4% ▼ 4405-390 466,552+11285 May 10, 2020 16,477 +23+0.14% 252 +5+2% 11,430 +54+0.47% ▼ 4795-36 455,267+4239 May 9, 2020 16,454 +18+0.11% 247 +2+1% 11,376 +147+1% ▼ 4831-131 451,028+8103 May 8, 2020 16,436 +55+0.34% 245 +5+2% 11,229 +356+3% ▼ 4962-306 442,925+10472 May 7, 2020 16,381 +71+0.44% 240 +1+0.42% 10,873 +236+2% ▼ 5268-166 432,453+9328 May 6, 2020 16,310 +21+0.13% 239 +1+0.42% 10,637 +172+2% ▼ 5434-152 423,125+6025 May 5, 2020 16,289 +43+0.26% 238 +3+1% 10,465 +401+4% ▼ 5586-361 417,100+12815 May 4, 2020 16,246 +38+0.23% 235 +3+1% 10,064 +315+3% ▼ 5947-280 404,285+7239 May 3, 2020 16,208 +23+0.14% 232 +3+1% 9749 +156+2% ▼ 6227-136 397,046+7024 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Israel by days