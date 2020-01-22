Cases 2726

In Greece there are 0.06%, 2726 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 32 people were in serious or critical condition, 151 deaths, 1374 recovered, according to the latest data, 1201 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Greece The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Greece, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.22 times in Greece ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 55 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Greece

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Greece from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Greece by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 2726 151 1374 — 1201 99,363 May 11, 2020 2726 +10+0.37% 151 1374 ▲ 1201+10 99,363+466 May 10, 2020 2716 +6+0.22% 151 1374 ▲ 1191+6 98,897+1513 May 9, 2020 2710 +19+1% 151 +1+1% 1374 ▲ 1185+18 97,384+2393 May 8, 2020 2691 +13+0.49% 150 +2+1% 1374 ▲ 1167+11 94,991+4948 May 7, 2020 2678 +15+1% 148 +1+1% 1374 ▲ 1156+14 90,043+2991 May 6, 2020 2663 +21+1% 147 +1+1% 1374 ▲ 1142+20 87,052+3302 May 5, 2020 2642 +10+0.38% 146 1374 ▲ 1122+10 83,750+2799 May 4, 2020 2632 +6+0.23% 146 +2+1% 1374 ▲ 1112+4 80,951+1619 May 3, 2020 2626 +6+0.23% 144 +1+1% 1374 ▲ 1108+5 79,332+1125 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

