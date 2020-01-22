Cases 139,771

Deaths 3841

Recovered 95,780

Critical 1126

Active cases 40,150

Tests 1,403,320

Mortality 2.75% about 27 people per 1000 infected

In Turkey there are 3.28%, 139,771 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1126 people were in serious or critical condition, 3841 deaths, 95,780 recovered, according to the latest data, 40,150 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Turkey The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Turkey, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.5 times in Turkey ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 27 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 69 people on average die in Turkey

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Turkey from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Turkey by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 139,771 3841 95,780 — 40,150 1,403,320 May 11, 2020 139,771 +1114+1% 3841 +55+1% 95,780 +3089+3% ▼ 40,150-2030 1,403,320+32722 May 10, 2020 138,657 +1542+1% 3786 +47+1% 92,691 +3211+4% ▼ 42,180-1716 1,370,598+36187 May 9, 2020 137,115 +1546+1% 3739 +50+1% 89,480 +3084+4% ▼ 43,896-1588 1,334,411+35605 May 8, 2020 135,569 +1848+1% 3689 +48+1% 86,396 +3412+4% ▼ 45,484-1612 1,298,806+33687 May 7, 2020 133,721 +1977+2% 3641 +57+2% 82,984 +4782+6% ▼ 47,096-2862 1,265,119+30395 May 6, 2020 131,744 +2253+2% 3584 +64+2% 78,202 +4917+7% ▼ 49,958-2728 1,234,724+30303 May 5, 2020 129,491 +1832+1% 3520 +59+2% 73,285 +5119+8% ▼ 52,686-3346 1,204,421+33283 May 4, 2020 127,659 +1614+1% 3461 +64+2% 68,166 +5015+8% ▼ 56,032-3465 1,171,138+35771 May 3, 2020 126,045 +1670+1% 3397 +61+2% 63,151 +4892+8% ▼ 59,497-3283 1,135,367+24001 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Turkey by days