Cases 14,265

Deaths 991

Recovered 2881

Active cases 10,393

Tests 161,351

Mortality 6.95% about 69 people per 1000 infected

In Indonesia there are 0.34%, 14,265 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 991 deaths, 2881 recovered, according to the latest data, 10,393 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Indonesia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Indonesia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Indonesia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Indonesia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 14,265 991 2881 — 10,393 161,351 May 11, 2020 14,265 +233+2% 991 +18+2% 2881 +183+7% ▲ 10,393+32 161,351+3078 May 10, 2020 14,032 +387+3% 973 +14+1% 2698 +91+3% ▲ 10,361+282 158,273+7386 May 9, 2020 13,645 +533+4% 959 +16+2% 2607 +113+5% ▲ 10,079+404 150,887+7106 May 8, 2020 13,112 +336+3% 943 +13+1% 2494 +113+5% ▲ 9675+210 143,781+9630 May 7, 2020 12,776 +338+3% 930 +35+4% 2381 +64+3% ▲ 9465+239 134,151+12604 May 6, 2020 12,438 +367+3% 895 +23+3% 2317 +120+5% ▲ 9226+224 121,547 May 5, 2020 12,071 +484+4% 872 +8+1% 2197 +243+12% ▲ 9002+233 121,547+4686 May 4, 2020 11,587 +395+4% 864 +19+2% 1954 +78+4% ▲ 8769+298 116,861+3896 May 3, 2020 11,192 +349+3% 845 +14+2% 1876 +211+13% ▲ 8471+124 112,965+5022 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Indonesia by days

Indonesia and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020