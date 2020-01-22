Cases 6726

Deaths 109

Recovered 5113

Critical 20

Active cases 1504

Tests 271,721

Mortality 1.62% about 16 people per 1000 infected

In Malaysia there are 0.16%, 6726 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 20 people were in serious or critical condition, 109 deaths, 5113 recovered, according to the latest data, 1504 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Malaysia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Malaysia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 4.2 times in Malaysia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 16 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Malaysia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Malaysia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Malaysia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 6726 109 5113 — 1504 271,721 May 11, 2020 6726 +70+1% 109 +1+1% 5113 +88+2% ▼ 1504-19 271,721+14784 May 10, 2020 6656 +67+1% 108 5025 +96+2% ▼ 1523-29 256,937+11835 May 9, 2020 6589 +54+1% 108 +1+1% 4929 +65+1% ▼ 1552-12 245,102 May 8, 2020 6535 +68+1% 107 4864 +88+2% ▼ 1564-20 245,102+14083 May 7, 2020 6467 +39+1% 107 4776 +74+2% ▼ 1584-35 231,019+8869 May 6, 2020 6428 +45+1% 107 +1+1% 4702 +135+3% ▼ 1619-91 222,150+8930 May 5, 2020 6383 +30+0.47% 106 +1+1% 4567 +83+2% ▼ 1710-54 213,220+7622 May 4, 2020 6353 +55+1% 105 4484 +71+2% ▼ 1764-16 205,598+9765 May 3, 2020 6298 +122+2% 105 +2+2% 4413 +87+2% ▲ 1780+33 195,833+11620 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Malaysia by days