Cases 23,135

Deaths 1467

Recovered 17,110

Critical 72

Active cases 4558

Tests 214,761

Mortality 6.34% about 63 people per 1000 infected

In Ireland there are 0.54%, 23,135 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 72 people were in serious or critical condition, 1467 deaths, 17,110 recovered, according to the latest data, 4558 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Ireland The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Ireland, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.06 times in Ireland ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 63 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Ireland

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Ireland from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Ireland by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 23,135 1467 17,110 — 4558 214,761 May 11, 2020 23,135 +139+1% 1467 +9+1% 17,110 ▲ 4558+130 214,761 May 10, 2020 22,996 +236+1% 1458 +12+1% 17,110 ▲ 4428+224 214,761 May 9, 2020 22,760 +219+1% 1446 +17+1% 17,110 ▲ 4204+202 214,761 May 8, 2020 22,541 +156+1% 1429 +26+2% 17,110 ▲ 4002+130 214,761 May 7, 2020 22,385 +137+1% 1403 +28+2% 17,110 ▲ 3872+109 214,761 May 6, 2020 22,248 +265+1% 1375 +36+3% 17,110 +3724+28% ▼ 3763-3495 214,761 May 5, 2020 21,983 +211+1% 1339 +20+2% 13,386 ▲ 7258+191 214,761+45384 May 4, 2020 21,772 +266+1% 1319 +16+1% 13,386 ▲ 7067+250 169,377 May 3, 2020 21,506 +330+2% 1303 +17+1% 13,386 ▲ 6817+313 169,377 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Ireland by days

Ireland and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020