Cases 223,060

Deaths 32,065

Recovered 0

Critical 1559

Active cases 190,651

Tests 1,921,770

Mortality 14.38% about 144 people per 1000 infected

In United Kingdom there are 5.24%, 223,060 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1559 people were in serious or critical condition, 32,065 deaths, according to the latest data, 190,995 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in United Kingdom The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in United Kingdom, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.3 times in United Kingdom ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 144 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 63 people on average die in United Kingdom

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in United Kingdom from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in United Kingdom by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 223,060 32,065 0 — 190,995 1,921,770 May 11, 2020 223,060 +3877+2% 32,065 +210+1% 0 ▲ 190,995+3667 1,921,770+100490 May 10, 2020 219,183 +3923+2% 31,855 +268+1% 0 ▲ 187,328+3655 1,821,280+92837 May 9, 2020 215,260 +3896+2% 31,587 +346+1% 0 ▲ 183,673+3550 1,728,443+96882 May 8, 2020 211,364 +4649+2% 31,241 +626+2% 0 ▲ 180,123+4023 1,631,561+97028 May 7, 2020 206,715 +5614+3% 30,615 +539+2% 0 ▲ 176,100+5075 1,534,533+86523 May 6, 2020 201,101 +6111+3% 30,076 +649+2% 0 ▲ 171,025+5462 1,448,010+64168 May 5, 2020 194,990 +4406+2% 29,427 +693+2% 0 ▲ 165,563+3713 1,383,842+92251 May 4, 2020 190,584 +3985+2% 28,734 +288+1% 0 ▲ 161,850+3697 1,291,591+85186 May 3, 2020 186,599 +4339+2% 28,446 +315+1% 0 ▲ 158,153+4024 1,206,405+76498 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in United Kingdom by days

United Kingdom and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020