Cases 23,623

Deaths 14

Recovered 2840

Critical 72

Active cases 20,769

Tests 131,044

Mortality 0.06% about 1 people per 1000 infected

In Qatar there are 0.55%, 23,623 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 72 people were in serious or critical condition, 14 deaths, 2840 recovered, according to the latest data, 20,769 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Qatar The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Qatar, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Qatar from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Qatar by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 23,623 14 2840 — 20,769 131,044 May 11, 2020 23,623 +1103+5% 14 2840 +87+3% ▲ 20,769+1016 131,044+3275 May 10, 2020 22,520 +1189+6% 14 +1+8% 2753 +304+12% ▲ 19,753+884 127,769+3215 May 9, 2020 21,331 +1130+6% 13 +1+8% 2449 +79+3% ▲ 18,869+1050 124,554+4096 May 8, 2020 20,201 +1311+7% 12 2370 +84+4% ▲ 17,819+1227 120,458+3963 May 7, 2020 18,890 +918+5% 12 2286 +216+10% ▲ 16,592+702 116,495+3532 May 6, 2020 17,972 +830+5% 12 2070 +146+8% ▲ 15,890+684 112,963+3201 May 5, 2020 17,142 +951+6% 12 1924 +114+6% ▲ 15,206+837 109,762+2967 May 4, 2020 16,191 +640+4% 12 1810 +146+9% ▲ 14,369+494 106,795+2360 May 3, 2020 15,551 +679+5% 12 1664 +130+8% ▲ 13,875+549 104,435+2707 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

