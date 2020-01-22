Cases 41,014

Deaths 255

Recovered 12,737

Critical 149 +6

Active cases 28,022

Tests 482,374 +15005

Mortality 0.62% about 6 people per 1000 infected

In Saudi Arabia there are 0.96%, 41,014 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 149 people were in serious or critical condition, 255 deaths, 12,737 recovered, according to the latest data, 28,022 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Saudi Arabia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Saudi Arabia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 11 times in Saudi Arabia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 6 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Saudi Arabia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Saudi Arabia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Saudi Arabia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 41,014 255 12,737 — 28,022 482,374+15005 May 11, 2020 41,014 +1966+5% 255 +9+4% 12,737 +1280+11% ▲ 28,022+677 467,369+17725 May 10, 2020 39,048 +1912+5% 246 +7+3% 11,457 +1313+13% ▲ 27,345+592 449,644+16144 May 9, 2020 37,136 +1704+5% 239 +10+4% 10,144 +1024+11% ▲ 26,753+670 433,500+14778 May 8, 2020 35,432 +1701+5% 229 +10+5% 9120 +1322+17% ▲ 26,083+369 418,722+13037 May 7, 2020 33,731 +1793+6% 219 +10+5% 7798 +1015+15% ▲ 25,714+768 405,685+16026 May 6, 2020 31,938 +1687+6% 209 +9+5% 6783 +1352+25% ▲ 24,946+326 389,659+13052 May 5, 2020 30,251 +1595+6% 200 +9+5% 5431 +955+21% ▲ 24,620+631 376,607+11514 May 4, 2020 28,656 +1645+6% 191 +7+4% 4476 +342+8% ▲ 23,989+1296 365,093+12538 May 3, 2020 27,011 +1552+6% 184 +8+5% 4134 +369+10% ▲ 22,693+1175 352,555+12780 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Saudi Arabia by days