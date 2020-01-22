Cases 9286

Deaths 65

Recovered 2907

Critical 131

Active cases 6314

Tests 196,397

Mortality 0.7% about 7 people per 1000 infected

In Kuwait there are 0.22%, 9286 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 131 people were in serious or critical condition, 65 deaths, 2907 recovered, according to the latest data, 6314 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Kuwait The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Kuwait, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Kuwait from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Kuwait by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 9286 65 2907 — 6314 196,397 May 11, 2020 9286 +598+7% 65 +7+12% 2907 +178+7% ▲ 6314+413 196,397 May 10, 2020 8688 +1065+14% 58 +9+18% 2729 +107+4% ▲ 5901+949 196,397 May 9, 2020 7623 +415+6% 49 +2+4% 2622 +156+6% ▲ 4952+257 196,397 May 8, 2020 7208 +641+10% 47 +3+7% 2466 +85+4% ▲ 4695+553 196,397 May 7, 2020 6567 +278+4% 44 +2+5% 2381 +162+7% ▲ 4142+114 196,397 May 6, 2020 6289 +485+8% 42 +2+5% 2219 +187+9% ▲ 4028+296 196,397 May 5, 2020 5804 +526+10% 40 2032 +85+4% ▲ 3732+441 196,397 May 4, 2020 5278 +295+6% 40 +2+5% 1947 +171+10% ▲ 3291+122 196,397 May 3, 2020 4983 +364+8% 38 +5+15% 1776 +73+4% ▲ 3169+286 196,397+17397 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Kuwait by days