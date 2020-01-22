Cases 36,327 +1305

Deaths 3573 +108

Recovered 23,100

Critical 378

Active cases 9654 +1197

Tests 135,116 +4160

Mortality 9.84% about 98 people per 1000 infected

In Mexico there are 0.85%, 36,327 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 378 people were in serious or critical condition, 3573 deaths, 23,100 recovered, according to the latest data, 9654 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Mexico The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Mexico, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.46 times in Mexico ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 98 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Mexico

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Mexico from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Mexico by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 36,327 +1305+4% 3573 +108+3% 23,100 ▲ 9654+1197 135,116+4160 May 11, 2020 35,022 +1562+5% 3465 +112+3% 23,100 +1276+6% ▲ 8457+174 130,956+2808 May 10, 2020 33,460 +1938+6% 3353 +193+6% 21,824 +1510+7% ▲ 8283+235 128,148+4702 May 9, 2020 31,522 +1906+6% 3160 +199+7% 20,314 +2533+14% ▼ 8048-826 123,446+12530 May 8, 2020 29,616 +1982+7% 2961 +257+10% 17,781 ▲ 8874+1725 110,916+5252 May 7, 2020 27,634 +1609+6% 2704 +197+8% 17,781 +971+6% ▲ 7149+441 105,664 May 6, 2020 26,025 +1120+4% 2507 +236+10% 16,810 +872+5% ▲ 6708+12 105,664+5623 May 5, 2020 24,905 +1434+6% 2271 +117+5% 15,938 +2491+19% ▼ 6696-1174 100,041+6250 May 4, 2020 23,471 +1383+6% 2154 +93+5% 13,447 ▲ 7870+1290 93,791 May 3, 2020 22,088 +1349+7% 2061 +89+5% 13,447 +1070+9% ▲ 6580+190 93,791+2603 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Mexico by days