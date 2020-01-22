Cases 1,385,834

Deaths 81,795

Recovered 262,225

Critical 16,484 +19

Active cases 1,041,814 +1849

Tests 9,619,855 -51328

Mortality 5.9% about 59 people per 1000 infected

In United States there are 32.47%, 1,385,834 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 16,484 people were in serious or critical condition, 81,795 deaths, 262,225 recovered, according to the latest data, 1,041,814 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in United States The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in United States, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.21 times in United States ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 59 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 71 people on average die in United States

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in United States from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in United States by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1,385,834 81,795 262,225 — 1,041,814 9,619,855-51328 May 11, 2020 1,385,834 +18196+1% 81,795 +1008+1% 262,225 +5889+2% ▲ 1,041,814+11299 9,619,855+175330 May 10, 2020 1,367,638 +20329+2% 80,787 +750+1% 256,336 +18258+8% ▲ 1,030,515+1321 9,444,525+526262 May 9, 2020 1,347,309 +25524+2% 80,037 +1422+2% 238,078 +14475+6% ▲ 1,029,194+9627 8,918,263+281828 May 8, 2020 1,321,785 +29162+2% 78,615 +1687+2% 223,603 +6353+3% ▲ 1,019,567+21122 8,636,435+338873 May 7, 2020 1,292,623 +29531+2% 76,928 +2129+3% 217,250 +4269+2% ▲ 998,445+23133 8,297,562+292127 May 6, 2020 1,263,092 +25459+2% 74,799 +2528+3% 212,981 +12355+6% ▲ 975,312+10576 8,005,435+277624 May 5, 2020 1,237,633 +24798+2% 72,271 +2350+3% 200,626 +12599+7% ▲ 964,736+9849 7,727,811+265380 May 4, 2020 1,212,835 +24713+2% 69,921 +1323+2% 188,027 +9764+5% ▲ 954,887+13626 7,462,431+265691 May 3, 2020 1,188,122 +27348+2% 68,598 +1154+2% 178,263 +4945+3% ▲ 941,261+21249 7,196,740+265608 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in United States by days