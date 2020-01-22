Cases 8616 +168

Deaths 249 +5

Recovered 4687

Critical 87

Active cases 3680 +163

Tests 43,663 +1006

Mortality 2.89% about 29 people per 1000 infected

In Panama there are 0.2%, 8616 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 87 people were in serious or critical condition, 249 deaths, 4687 recovered, according to the latest data, 3680 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Panama The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Panama, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.3 times in Panama ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 29 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Panama

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Panama from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Panama by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 8616 +168+2% 249 +5+2% 4687 ▲ 3680+163 43,663+1006 May 11, 2020 8448 +166+2% 244 +7+3% 4687 +186+4% ▼ 3517-27 42,657+2301 May 10, 2020 8282 +212+3% 237 +6+3% 4501 +3615+408% ▼ 3544-3409 40,356 May 9, 2020 8070 +202+3% 231 +6+3% 886 ▲ 6953+196 40,356+1263 May 8, 2020 7868 +137+2% 225 +7+3% 886 +27+3% ▲ 6757+103 39,093+1079 May 7, 2020 7731 +208+3% 218 +8+4% 859 +36+4% ▲ 6654+164 38,014+1531 May 6, 2020 7523 +136+2% 210 +7+3% 823 +97+13% ▲ 6490+32 36,483+927 May 5, 2020 7387 +190+3% 203 +3+2% 726 +85+13% ▲ 6458+102 35,556+1097 May 4, 2020 7197 +107+2% 200 +3+2% 641 ▲ 6356+104 34,459+1105 May 3, 2020 7090 +370+6% 197 +5+3% 641 +19+3% ▲ 6252+346 33,354+1459 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Panama by days