Cases 11,613

Deaths 479

Recovered 2825

Critical 130

Active cases 8309 +414

Tests 151,396

Mortality 4.12% about 41 people per 1000 infected

In Colombia there are 0.27%, 11,613 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 130 people were in serious or critical condition, 479 deaths, 2825 recovered, according to the latest data, 8309 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Colombia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Colombia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.64 times in Colombia lower mortality, then in other countries 41 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Colombia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Colombia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 11,613 479 2825 — 8309 151,396 May 11, 2020 11,613 +550+5% 479 +16+3% 2825 +120+4% ▲ 8309+414 151,396+6484 May 10, 2020 11,063 +568+5% 463 +18+4% 2705 +136+5% ▲ 7895+414 144,912+5173 May 9, 2020 10,495 +444+4% 445 +17+4% 2569 +145+6% ▲ 7481+282 139,739+4387 May 8, 2020 10,051 +595+6% 428 +21+5% 2424 +124+5% ▲ 7199+450 139,739+8629 May 7, 2020 9456 +497+6% 407 +10+3% 2300 +152+7% ▲ 6749+335 131,110+4005 May 6, 2020 8959 +346+4% 397 +19+5% 2148 +135+7% ▲ 6414+192 131,110+4005 May 5, 2020 8613 +640+8% 378 +20+6% 2013 +206+11% ▲ 6222+414 127,105+4076 May 4, 2020 7973 +305+4% 358 +18+5% 1807 +85+5% ▲ 5808+202 123,029+8427 May 3, 2020 7668 +383+5% 340 +16+5% 1722 +56+3% ▲ 5606+311 114,602+5652 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

