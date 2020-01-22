Cases 27,679

Deaths 1144

Recovered 2549

Critical 112

Active cases 23,986

Tests 517,660

Mortality 4.13% about 41 people per 1000 infected

In Portugal there are 0.65%, 27,679 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 112 people were in serious or critical condition, 1144 deaths, 2549 recovered, according to the latest data, 23,986 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Portugal The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Portugal, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.64 times in Portugal ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 41 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Portugal

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Portugal from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Portugal by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 27,679 1144 2549 — 23,986 517,660 May 11, 2020 27,679 +98+0.36% 1144 +9+1% 2549 ▲ 23,986+89 517,660 May 10, 2020 27,581 +175+1% 1135 +9+1% 2549 +50+2% ▲ 23,897+116 517,660 May 9, 2020 27,406 +138+1% 1126 +12+1% 2499 +77+3% ▲ 23,781+49 517,660+15942 May 8, 2020 27,268 +553+2% 1114 +9+1% 2422 +164+7% ▲ 23,732+380 501,718+15793 May 7, 2020 26,715 +533+2% 1105 +16+1% 2258 +182+9% ▲ 23,352+335 485,925+15691 May 6, 2020 26,182 +480+2% 1089 +15+1% 2076 +333+19% ▲ 23,017+132 470,234+799 May 5, 2020 25,702 +178+1% 1074 +11+1% 1743 +31+2% ▲ 22,885+136 469,435+19435 May 4, 2020 25,524 +242+1% 1063 +20+2% 1712 +23+1% ▲ 22,749+199 450,000+23164 May 3, 2020 25,282 +92+0.37% 1043 +20+2% 1689 +18+1% ▲ 22,550+54 426,836 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Portugal by days

Portugal and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020