In Slovenia there are 0.03%, 1460 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 10 people were in serious or critical condition, 102 deaths, 256 recovered, according to the latest data, 1102 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Slovenia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Slovenia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Slovenia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Slovenia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1460 102 256 — 1102 63,365 May 11, 2020 1460 +3+0.21% 102 256 ▲ 1102+3 63,365+537 May 10, 2020 1457 +3+0.21% 102 +1+1% 256 +1+0.39% ▲ 1099+1 62,828+625 May 9, 2020 1454 +4+0.28% 101 +1+1% 255 +3+1% — 1098 62,203+2225 May 8, 2020 1450 +1+0.07% 100 +1+1% 252 +5+2% ▼ 1098-5 59,978 May 7, 2020 1449 +1+0.07% 99 247 +1+0.41% — 1103 59,978+1055 May 6, 2020 1448 +3+0.21% 99 +1+1% 246 +2+1% — 1103 58,923+1419 May 5, 2020 1445 +6+0.42% 98 +1+1% 244 +3+1% ▲ 1103+2 57,504 May 4, 2020 1439 97 +1+1% 241 ▼ 1101-1 57,504+1984 May 3, 2020 1439 96 +2+2% 241 +2+1% ▼ 1102-4 55,520+500 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Slovenia by days