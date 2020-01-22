  1. Coronavirus 🦠 in Hungary

Coronavirus in Hungary today – latest statistics and news of in Hungary

  • Cases 3313+29
  • Deaths 425+4
  • Recovered 1007+49
  • Critical 45+3
  • Active cases 1881
  • Tests 114,719+2554
  • Mortality 12.83%about 128 people per 1000 infected
* according to 12.05.2020 08:01

In Hungary there are 0.08%, 3313 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 45 people were in serious or critical condition, 425 deaths, 1007 recovered, according to the latest data, 1881 people are ill

According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Hungary

The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Hungary, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.91 timesin Hungary ⇡ higher mortality, then in other countries
128 peopleon average die in Hungary per 1000 infected.
In other countries, 67 people

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Hungary from a coronavirus by day

In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Hungary by days

This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data.

DateCasesDeathsRecoveredActive casesTests
May 12, 20203313+29+1%425+4+1%1007+49+5%1881-24114,719+2554
May 11, 20203284+21+1%421+8+2%958+25+3%1905-12112,165+3908
May 10, 20203263+50+2%413+8+2%933+29+3%1917+13108,257+4999
May 9, 20203213+35+1%405+13+3%904+39+5%1904-17103,258+4200
May 8, 20203178+28+1%392+9+2%865+64+8%1921-4599,058+5022
May 7, 20203150+39+1%383+10+3%801+42+6%1966-1394,036+7293
May 6, 20203111+46+2%373+10+3%759+50+7%1979-1486,743+1186
May 5, 20203065+30+1%363+12+3%709+79+13%1993-6185,557+1599
May 4, 20203035+37+1%351+11+3%630+1+0.16%2054+2583,958+1948
May 3, 20202998+56+2%340+5+1%629+4+1%2029+4782,010+2459
* "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Hungary by days

Hungary and other countries in compared to May 12, 2020

How many infected in neighboring countries

Austria
15833 13928 615
Romania
15131 6912 939
Serbia
10032 2732 213
Slovakia
1457 941 26
Slovenia
1454 255 101
Ukraine
15232 3060 391
Croatia
2176 1726 87

Coronavirus is the hardest test for the whole world. He appeared in China in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province in December 2019. But in February 2020, China said that the virus was almost defeated on the territory of the country, at the time the sick people were declared sick, there were more than 80,000 people who were infected all the time, who were tested.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced a pandemic worldwide, and on March 13 announced that Europe has become a center of coronavirus infection. The official names for the virus are: SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19, or 2019-nCoV. One of the very first affected countries was Italy, with a mortality rate of over 10%

Charts and tables with data on infected people are built on the basis of data from various sources, such as: Johns Hopkins University, Worldometer, Стопкоронавирус.рф

