Cases 3313 +29

Deaths 425 +4

Recovered 1007 +49

Critical 45 +3

Active cases 1881

Tests 114,719 +2554

Mortality 12.83% about 128 people per 1000 infected

In Hungary there are 0.08%, 3313 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 45 people were in serious or critical condition, 425 deaths, 1007 recovered, according to the latest data, 1881 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Hungary The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Hungary, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.91 times in Hungary higher mortality than in other countries: 128 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die per 1000 infected.

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Hungary from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Hungary by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 3313 +29+1% 425 +4+1% 1007 +49+5% ▼ 1881-24 114,719+2554 May 11, 2020 3284 +21+1% 421 +8+2% 958 +25+3% ▼ 1905-12 112,165+3908 May 10, 2020 3263 +50+2% 413 +8+2% 933 +29+3% ▲ 1917+13 108,257+4999 May 9, 2020 3213 +35+1% 405 +13+3% 904 +39+5% ▼ 1904-17 103,258+4200 May 8, 2020 3178 +28+1% 392 +9+2% 865 +64+8% ▼ 1921-45 99,058+5022 May 7, 2020 3150 +39+1% 383 +10+3% 801 +42+6% ▼ 1966-13 94,036+7293 May 6, 2020 3111 +46+2% 373 +10+3% 759 +50+7% ▼ 1979-14 86,743+1186 May 5, 2020 3065 +30+1% 363 +12+3% 709 +79+13% ▼ 1993-61 85,557+1599 May 4, 2020 3035 +37+1% 351 +11+3% 630 +1+0.16% ▲ 2054+25 83,958+1948 May 3, 2020 2998 +56+2% 340 +5+1% 629 +4+1% ▲ 2029+47 82,010+2459 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Hungary by days