Cases 509

Deaths 21

Recovered 183

Critical 7

Active cases 305

Mortality 4.13% about 41 people per 1000 infected

In Tanzania there are 0.01%, 509 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 7 people were in serious or critical condition, 21 deaths, 183 recovered, according to the latest data, 305 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Tanzania The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Tanzania, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.63 times in Tanzania ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 41 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Tanzania

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Tanzania from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Tanzania by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases May 12, 2020 509 21 183 — 305 May 8, 2020 509 +29+6% 21 +5+31% 183 +16+10% ▲ 305+8 Apr 29, 2020 480 +181+61% 16 +6+60% 167 +119+248% ▲ 297+56 Apr 24, 2020 299 +15+5% 10 48 +37+336% ▼ 241-22 Apr 22, 2020 284 +30+12% 10 11 ▲ 263+30 Apr 20, 2020 254 +84+49% 10 +3+43% 11 ▲ 233+81 Apr 19, 2020 170 +23+16% 7 +2+40% 11 ▲ 152+21 Apr 17, 2020 147 +53+56% 5 +1+25% 11 ▲ 131+52 Apr 16, 2020 94 +6+7% 4 11 ▲ 79+6 Apr 15, 2020 88 +35+66% 4 +1+33% 11 +4+57% ▲ 73+30 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Tanzania by days