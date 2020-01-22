Cases 267

Deaths 7

Recovered 117

Critical 1

Active cases 143

Tests 10,270

Mortality 2.62% about 26 people per 1000 infected

In Zambia there are 0.01%, 267 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 1 people were in serious or critical condition, 7 deaths, 117 recovered, according to the latest data, 143 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Zambia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Zambia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.6 times in Zambia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 26 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Zambia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Zambia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Zambia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 267 7 117 — 143 10,270 May 10, 2020 267 +15+6% 7 117 +5+4% ▲ 143+10 10,270 May 9, 2020 252 +85+51% 7 +3+75% 112 +1+1% ▲ 133+81 10,270 May 8, 2020 167 +14+9% 4 111 +8+8% ▲ 52+6 10,270 May 7, 2020 153 +7+5% 4 103 +2+2% ▲ 46+5 10,270 May 6, 2020 146 +8+6% 4 +1+33% 101 +9+10% ▼ 41-2 10,270+2993 May 5, 2020 138 +1+1% 3 92 +14+18% ▼ 43-13 7277 May 4, 2020 137 +13+10% 3 78 ▲ 56+13 7277+395 May 3, 2020 124 +5+4% 3 78 +3+4% ▲ 43+2 6882+1598 May 2, 2020 119 +10+9% 3 75 +1+1% ▲ 41+9 5284 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Zambia by days