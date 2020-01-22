Cases 2509 +23

In Uzbekistan there are 0.06%, 2509 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 8 people were in serious or critical condition, 10 deaths, 1988 recovered, according to the latest data, 511 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Uzbekistan The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Uzbekistan, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 16.8 times in Uzbekistan ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 4 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Uzbekistan

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Uzbekistan from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Uzbekistan by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 2509 +23+1% 10 1988 ▲ 511+23 325,000 May 11, 2020 2486 +68+3% 10 1988 +107+6% ▼ 488-39 325,000 May 10, 2020 2418 +69+3% 10 1881 +35+2% ▲ 527+34 325,000 May 9, 2020 2349 +24+1% 10 1846 +71+4% ▼ 493-47 325,000 May 8, 2020 2325 +27+1% 10 1775 +119+7% ▼ 540-92 325,000 May 7, 2020 2298 +65+3% 10 1656 +79+5% ▼ 632-14 325,000 May 6, 2020 2233 +26+1% 10 1577 +76+5% ▼ 646-50 325,000 May 5, 2020 2207 +18+1% 10 1501 +96+7% ▼ 696-78 325,000 May 4, 2020 2189 +40+2% 10 1405 +86+7% ▼ 774-46 325,000+82464 May 3, 2020 2149 +31+1% 10 +1+11% 1319 +48+4% ▼ 820-18 242,536 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

