Cases 4687

Deaths 122

Recovered 558

Critical 7

Active cases 4007

Tests 15,560

Mortality 2.6% about 26 people per 1000 infected

In Afghanistan there are 0.11%, 4687 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 7 people were in serious or critical condition, 122 deaths, 558 recovered, according to the latest data, 4007 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Afghanistan The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Afghanistan, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.6 times in Afghanistan ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 26 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Afghanistan

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Afghanistan from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Afghanistan by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 4687 122 558 — 4007 15,560 May 11, 2020 4687 +285+6% 122 +2+2% 558 ▲ 4007+283 15,560 May 10, 2020 4402 +369+9% 120 +5+4% 558 +56+11% ▲ 3724+308 15,560 May 9, 2020 4033 +255+7% 115 +6+6% 502 +30+6% ▲ 3416+219 15,560+1171 May 8, 2020 3778 +215+6% 109 +3+3% 472 +4+1% ▲ 3197+208 14,389 May 7, 2020 3563 +171+5% 106 +2+2% 468 +10+2% ▲ 2989+159 14,389+612 May 6, 2020 3392 +168+5% 104 +9+9% 458 +37+9% ▲ 2830+122 13,777+701 May 5, 2020 3224 +330+11% 95 +5+6% 421 +24+6% ▲ 2708+301 13,076+2008 May 4, 2020 2894 +190+7% 90 +5+6% 397 +52+15% ▲ 2407+133 11,068 May 3, 2020 2704 +235+10% 85 +13+18% 345 +14+4% ▲ 2274+208 11,068 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Afghanistan by days