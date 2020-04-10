Cases 56

Deaths 9

Recovered 1

Active cases 46

Tests 120

Mortality 16.07% about 161 people per 1000 infected

In Yemen there are 0%, 56 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 9 deaths, 1 recovered, according to the latest data, 46 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,268,496 people were infected in the world, 1,533,701 recovered, 287,463 died, 2,447,332 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Yemen The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Yemen, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.4 times in Yemen ⇡ higher mortality, then , then in other countries 161 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 67 people on average die in Yemen

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.73%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Yemen from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Yemen by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 56 9 1 — 46 120 May 11, 2020 56 +5+10% 9 +1+13% 1 ▲ 46+4 120 May 10, 2020 51 +17+50% 8 +1+14% 1 ▲ 42+16 120 May 8, 2020 34 +9+36% 7 +2+40% 1 ▲ 26+7 120 May 6, 2020 25 +3+14% 5 +1+25% 1 ▲ 19+2 120 May 5, 2020 22 +10+83% 4 +2+100% 1 ▲ 17+8 120 May 4, 2020 12 +2+20% 2 1 ▲ 9+2 120 May 2, 2020 10 +3+43% 2 1 ▲ 7+3 120 May 1, 2020 7 +1+17% 2 1 ▲ 4+1 120 Apr 30, 2020 6 2 +2 1 ▼ 3-2 120 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Yemen by days