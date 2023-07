Евгений и его тур были замечательны! I would highly recommend booking it and learning more about Astana and Kazakhstan. He quickly personalized the tour to meet all the interests and needs for me, which was highly interesting and kept me engaged! Furthermore, he knows more about the history of the city and the numerous skyscrapers even more than some of the locals. Great start to your trip to Astana and will add rich levels of context to this young and astonishing city that you are experiencing.