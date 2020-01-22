Cases 8177 +1

Deaths 283 +1

Recovered 4738 +27

Critical 42 +2

Active cases 3156 +2

Tests 314,138 +7729

Mortality 3.46% about 35 people per 1000 infected

In Czech Republic there are 0.19%, 8177 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 42 people were in serious or critical condition, 283 deaths, 4738 recovered, according to the latest data, 3156 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Czech Republic The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Czech Republic, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 1.95 times in Czech Republic ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 35 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Czech Republic

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Czech Republic from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Czech Republic by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 8177 +1+0.01% 283 +1+0.35% 4738 +27+1% ▼ 3156-27 314,138+7729 May 11, 2020 8176 +53+1% 282 +2+1% 4711 +237+5% ▼ 3183-186 306,409+3916 May 10, 2020 8123 +28+0.35% 280 +4+1% 4474 +27+1% ▼ 3369-3 302,493+3844 May 9, 2020 8095 +18+0.22% 276 +3+1% 4447 +34+1% ▼ 3372-19 298,649+4657 May 8, 2020 8077 +46+1% 273 +3+1% 4413 +42+1% ▲ 3391+1 293,992+7171 May 7, 2020 8031 +57+1% 270 +8+3% 4371 +166+4% ▼ 3390-117 286,821+8302 May 6, 2020 7974 +78+1% 262 +5+2% 4205 +199+5% ▼ 3507-126 278,519+9426 May 5, 2020 7896 +77+1% 257 +5+2% 4006 +199+5% ▼ 3633-127 269,093+7545 May 4, 2020 7819 +38+0.49% 252 +4+2% 3807 +220+6% ▼ 3760-186 261,548+3870 May 3, 2020 7781 +26+0.34% 248 +3+1% 3587 +126+4% ▼ 3946-103 257,678+3852 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Czech Republic by days