Cases 1465 +8

Deaths 27 +1

Recovered 983 +24

Critical 6 +1

Active cases 455

Tests 122,708 +2063

Mortality 1.84% about 18 people per 1000 infected

In Slovakia there are 0.03%, 1465 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 6 people were in serious or critical condition, 27 deaths, 983 recovered, according to the latest data, 455 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Slovakia The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Slovakia, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 3.7 times in Slovakia ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 18 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Slovakia

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Slovakia from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Slovakia by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 1465 +8+1% 27 +1+4% 983 +24+3% ▼ 455-17 122,708+2063 May 11, 2020 1457 26 959 +18+2% ▼ 472-18 120,645+786 May 10, 2020 1457 +2+0.14% 26 941 +22+2% ▼ 490-20 119,859+1488 May 9, 2020 1455 26 919 +14+2% ▼ 510-14 118,371+3910 May 8, 2020 1455 +10+1% 26 905 +99+12% ▼ 524-89 114,461+4694 May 7, 2020 1445 +16+1% 26 +1+4% 806 +44+6% ▼ 613-29 109,767+5161 May 6, 2020 1429 +8+1% 25 762 +21+3% ▼ 642-13 104,606+4742 May 5, 2020 1421 +8+1% 25 741 +98+15% ▼ 655-90 99,864+2060 May 4, 2020 1413 +5+0.36% 25 +1+4% 643 +24+4% ▼ 745-20 97,804+1584 May 3, 2020 1408 +1+0.07% 24 619 +11+2% ▼ 765-10 96,220+1450 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Slovakia by days