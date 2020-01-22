Cases 16,326

In Poland there are 16,326 coronavirus cases. Of these 160 people were in serious or critical condition, 811 deaths, 6131 recovered, according to the latest data, 9384 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Poland The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Poland, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Poland from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Poland by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 16,326 811 6131 +315+5% ▼ 9384-315 491,216 May 11, 2020 16,326 +330+2% 811 +11+1% 5816 +118+2% ▲ 9699+201 491,216+14312 May 10, 2020 15,996 +345+2% 800 +15+2% 5698 +261+5% ▲ 9498+69 476,904+16218 May 9, 2020 15,651 +285+2% 785 +9+1% 5437 +253+5% ▲ 9429+23 460,686+17180 May 8, 2020 15,366 +319+2% 776 +21+3% 5184 +322+7% ▼ 9406-24 443,506+17512 May 7, 2020 15,047 +307+2% 755 +22+3% 4862 +207+4% ▲ 9430+78 425,994+15526 May 6, 2020 14,740 +309+2% 733 +17+2% 4655 +375+9% ▼ 9352-83 410,468+16198 May 5, 2020 14,431 +425+3% 716 +18+3% 4280 +185+5% ▲ 9435+222 394,270+10466 May 4, 2020 14,006 +313+2% 698 +20+3% 4095 +150+4% ▲ 9213+143 383,804+7856 May 3, 2020 13,693 +318+2% 678 +14+2% 3945 +183+5% ▲ 9070+121 375,948+9935 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

