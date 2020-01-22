Cases 30,063

Deaths 323

Recovered 13,605

Critical 574

Active cases 16,135

Tests 294,057

Mortality 1.07% about 11 people per 1000 infected

In Chile there are 0.71%, 30,063 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 574 people were in serious or critical condition, 323 deaths, 13,605 recovered, according to the latest data, 16,135 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Chile The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Chile, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 6.3 times in Chile ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 11 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Chile

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Chile from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Chile by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 30,063 323 13,605 — 16,135 294,057 May 11, 2020 30,063 +1197+4% 323 +11+4% 13,605 +493+4% ▲ 16,135+693 294,057+13373 May 10, 2020 28,866 +1647+6% 312 +8+3% 13,112 +445+4% ▲ 15,442+1194 280,684+12780 May 9, 2020 27,219 +1247+5% 304 +10+3% 12,667 +507+4% ▲ 14,248+730 267,904+11943 May 8, 2020 25,972 +1391+6% 294 +9+3% 12,160 +496+4% ▲ 13,518+886 255,961+11735 May 7, 2020 24,581 +1533+7% 285 +4+1% 11,664 +475+4% ▲ 12,632+1054 244,226+12118 May 6, 2020 23,048 +1032+5% 281 +6+2% 11,189 +479+4% ▲ 11,578+547 232,108+10013 May 5, 2020 22,016 +1373+7% 275 +5+2% 10,710 +295+3% ▲ 11,031+1073 222,095+7964 May 4, 2020 20,643 +980+5% 270 +10+4% 10,415 +374+4% ▲ 9958+596 214,131+7913 May 3, 2020 19,663 +1228+7% 260 +13+5% 10,041 +469+5% ▲ 9362+746 206,218+6818 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Chile by days