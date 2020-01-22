Cases 6278

In Argentina there are 6278 coronavirus cases. Of these 148 people were in serious or critical condition, 314 deaths, 1837 recovered, 4127 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,606 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,768 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Argentina The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Argentina, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

Mortality in Argentina is lower than in other countries: 50 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Argentina from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Argentina by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 6278 314 1837 — 4127 85,158 May 11, 2020 6278 +244+4% 314 +9+3% 1837 +80+5% ▲ 4127+155 85,158+2140 May 10, 2020 6034 +258+4% 305 +5+2% 1757 +29+2% ▲ 3972+224 83,018+2289 May 9, 2020 5776 +165+3% 300 +7+2% 1728 +69+4% ▲ 3748+89 80,729+2828 May 8, 2020 5611 +240+4% 293 +11+4% 1659 +58+4% ▲ 3659+171 77,901+2703 May 7, 2020 5371 +163+3% 282 +9+3% 1601 +77+5% ▲ 3488+77 75,198+2883 May 6, 2020 5208 +188+4% 273 +9+3% 1524 +52+4% ▲ 3411+127 72,315+2597 May 5, 2020 5020 +133+3% 264 +4+2% 1472 +30+2% ▲ 3284+99 69,718+1798 May 4, 2020 4887 +104+2% 260 +14+6% 1442 +88+6% ▲ 3185+2 67,920+2107 May 3, 2020 4783 +102+2% 246 +9+4% 1354 +34+3% ▲ 3183+59 65,813+1947 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Argentina by days