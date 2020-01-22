Cases 68,822

Deaths 1961

Recovered 22,406

Critical 785

Active cases 44,455

Tests 512,869

Mortality 2.85% about 28 people per 1000 infected

In Peru there are 1.62%, 68,822 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 785 people were in serious or critical condition, 1961 deaths, 22,406 recovered, according to the latest data, 44,455 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Peru The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Peru, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 2.4 times in Peru lower mortality, then in other countries 28 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Peru

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Peru from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Peru by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 68,822 1961 22,406 — 44,455 512,869 May 11, 2020 68,822 +1515+2% 1961 +72+4% 22,406 +1057+5% ▲ 44,455+386 512,869+7939 May 10, 2020 67,307 +2292+4% 1889 +75+4% 21,349 +1103+5% ▲ 44,069+1114 504,930+10680 May 9, 2020 65,015 +3168+5% 1814 +100+6% 20,246 +1234+6% ▲ 42,955+1834 494,250+21060 May 8, 2020 61,847 +3321+6% 1714 +87+5% 19,012 +624+3% ▲ 41,121+2610 473,190+25170 May 7, 2020 58,526 +3709+7% 1627 +94+6% 18,388 +861+5% ▲ 38,511+2754 448,020+18562 May 6, 2020 54,817 +3628+7% 1533 +89+6% 17,527 +2114+14% ▲ 35,757+1425 429,458+22879 May 5, 2020 51,189 +3817+8% 1444 +100+7% 15,413 +986+7% ▲ 34,332+2731 406,579+21087 May 4, 2020 47,372 +1444+3% 1344 +58+5% 14,427 +877+6% ▲ 31,601+509 385,492+10396 May 3, 2020 45,928 +3394+8% 1286 +86+7% 13,550 +1116+9% ▲ 31,092+2192 375,096+19492 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

