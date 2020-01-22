Cases 32,081 +1140

Deaths 706 +39

Recovered 8555 +343

Critical 111

Active cases 22,820 +758

Tests 305,851 +10957

Mortality 2.2% about 22 people per 1000 infected

In Pakistan there are 0.75%, 32,081 people, of all the tested coronavirus cases in the world. Of these 111 people were in serious or critical condition, 706 deaths, 8555 recovered, according to the latest data, 22,820 people are ill



According to May 12, 2020, a total of 4,256,729 people were infected in the world, 1,529,608 recovered, 287,355 died, 2,439,766 people are now ill

How many cases coronavirus in Pakistan The graph shows the stats of patients with coronavirus in the region, you can follow the daily changes, including deaths and recoveries. Remember that some countries provide data for yesterday, that is, the chart will not show cases on this day, but for the previous one. The yellow line shows current patients in Pakistan, this is an important parameter to determine whether the disease is on the decline or vice versa

in 3.1 times in Pakistan ⇣ lower mortality, then , then in other countries 22 people per 1000 infected.

In other countries, 68 people on average die in Pakistan

At the moment, mortality worldwide is 6.75%. However, most of these are elderly and people with chronic diseases. It is they who are called upon to protect from the disease in the first place, but in order to do this, all other people also should not be carriers and treats their health with great responsibility

How many people became infected, recovered, and died in Pakistan from a coronavirus by day In this chart, you can track the changes by day. Values are shown either that occurred on that day, or sent on that day from the previous one. More detailed numbers can be seen in the table below.

Statistics in the table on infected in Pakistan by days This table shows the dynamics of active infections, the decline and decrease daily. It should be borne in mind that the numbers indicated by day do not always mean what happened on that day, it only shows confirmed values on this date, and the event itself could be yesterday or even earlier. The columns indicate the total number of cases since the statistics were taken, plus changes with past data. Date Cases Deaths Recovered Active cases Tests May 12, 2020 32,081 +1140+4% 706 +39+6% 8555 +343+4% ▲ 22,820+758 305,851+10957 May 11, 2020 30,941 +607+2% 667 +8+1% 8212 +149+2% ▲ 22,062+450 294,894+11377 May 10, 2020 30,334 +1598+6% 659 +23+4% 8063 +254+3% ▲ 21,612+1321 283,517+13492 May 9, 2020 28,736 +2301+9% 636 +37+6% 7809 +279+4% ▲ 20,291+1985 270,025+12778 May 8, 2020 26,435 +1791+7% 599 +14+2% 7530 +1066+16% ▲ 18,306+711 257,247+12469 May 7, 2020 24,644 +1430+6% 585 +41+8% 6464 +183+3% ▲ 17,595+1206 244,778+12196 May 6, 2020 23,214 +1165+5% 544 +30+6% 6281 +480+8% ▲ 16,389+655 232,582+10178 May 5, 2020 22,049 +1108+5% 514 +38+8% 5801 +166+3% ▲ 15,734+904 222,404+9893 May 4, 2020 20,941 +857+4% 476 +19+4% 5635 +521+10% ▲ 14,830+317 212,511+9486 May 3, 2020 20,084 +1062+6% 457 +20+5% 5114 +361+8% ▲ 14,513+681 203,025+9166 Show all days * "0" or "-" may mean that no data

The dynamics of recoveries and deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan by days